The Big Cats Golf Deal.
To book the Big Cats Golf Deal please call (866) 957-2137.
- 3-night stay at Sea Trail Villas
- 4th night free in Spring & Fall
- Exclusive rental rates
- 1 to 4-bedroom villas available
- Linens & bath towels included
- Complimentary access to the Village Activity Center
- Departure cleaning included
- 3 golf rounds (Lions Paw, Panthers Run, & Leopards Chase)
- 4th round free (Tigers Eye)
- Golf carts included
- FREE lunch each day of play*
*Lunch is not included 6-10-2019 to 8-31-2019 or 11-25-2019 to 2-12-2020