|Myrtle Beach, SC | Over 1 million rounds booked

The Big Cats Golf Deal.

Search exclusive rates and book online

New Template

To book the Big Cats Golf Deal please call (866) 957-2137.

  • 3-night stay at Sea Trail Villas
  • 4th night free in Spring & Fall
  • Exclusive rental rates
  • 1 to 4-bedroom villas available
  • Linens & bath towels included
  • Complimentary access to the Village Activity Center
  • Departure cleaning included
  • 3 golf rounds (Lions Paw, Panthers Run, & Leopards Chase)
  • 4th round free (Tigers Eye)
  • Golf carts included
  • FREE lunch each day of play*

*Lunch is not included 6-10-2019 to 8-31-2019 or 11-25-2019 to 2-12-2020

2019-06-20T20:06:34+00:00

  • 411 Broadway St
    Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

  • (800) 394-3764
  • Mon- Sun: 8AM-6PM EST